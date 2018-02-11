[PyeongChang 2018] Intruder at Olympics opener Korean American, waves Miranda rights

NATIONAL

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- The spectator who was kicked out of the PyeongChang Olympics' opening ceremony after making an unwarranted intrusion on stage was a Korean American, the Olympic organizing committee said Sunday.



"I'm aware that he is a Korean American and currently waiving his rights to remain silent," Sung Baik-you, spokesman for the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games, said.



The police are currently investigating the incident, Sung explained.





In this file photo, an unidentified intruder (2nd from R) is wrestled off stage by security officials at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Feb. 11, 2018. (Yonhap)

The intruder appeared on stage after the two Koreas marched into the stadium behind the Korean Unification Flag at Friday's opening ceremony at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. The heckler was removed by security officials while taking a selfie next to Korean traditional music singer Kim Nam-gi during his "Arirang" performance.Sung also said the servers and systems used in Olympics operations were back to full capacity. The organizing committee's computer servers became the target of cyber attacks during the opening ceremony, causing disruption to internet access at the Main Press Centre and a shutdown of the PyeongChang 2018 website.Sung and his International Olympics Committee counterpart Mark Adams said the relevant agencies were looking into the exact cause of the incident. They added that the source of the attack will not be made public, citing IOC investigation protocols. (Yonhap)