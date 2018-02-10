[PyeongChang 2018] Koreas' first unifed women's hockey team falls 8-0 in Olympic debut

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- The unified Korean women’s hockey team lost 8-0 against Switzerland on Saturday’s preliminary round match, but there was an unmistakable good feeling among the South Korean audience. The combined athletes created a symbol of good will between the two Koreas that have been divided for over 70 years.



For the first time in any Olympics, the two countries still technically at war joined up to compete together in a unified team Korea at the Kwandong Hockey Center in Gangneung, facing off against the No. 6 team in the world.





A player from Switzerland is being challenged by Korean hockey players Kim Se-rin and Randi Heesoo Griffin. (Yonhap)

(From the fourth from the left in the thrid row) South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Kim Young-nam, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea and Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un are seen watching the two Korea's joint women's ice hockey team on Feb. 10, 2018. (Yonhap)