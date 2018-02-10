[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang Day 2: What’s trending

Kim Young-nam, (top row, left) the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, tears up while watching athletes from South Korea and North Korea march under the Korea Unification Flag during the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony at PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. To the right of Kim Young-nam is Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. In the front row are South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook. (Yonhap)