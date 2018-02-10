Go to Mobile Version

[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea's Choi Min-jeong sets new Olympic record in women's 500m short track

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 10, 2018 - 21:14
  • Updated : Feb 10, 2018 - 21:26
South Korea's Choi Min-jeong set a new Olympic record on Saturday in a preliminary round of the women's 500 meter short track event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

   In Heat 8, held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Choi recorded a time of 42.870 to advance to the semifinals, besting the previous Olympic record of 42.872, set by Great Britain's Elise Christie in a preliminary race minutes earlier.

   Choi moved to the front of the four-member group race with three laps remaining and crossed the finish line first with the other three tumbling together.

Choi Min-jeong (Yonhap)


   The semifinals and finals of the women's 500m event will take place on Tuesday.

   Her teammates Shim Suk-hee and Kim A-lang failed to get spots at the semifinals. (Yonhap)

