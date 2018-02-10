[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea's Choi Min-jeong sets new Olympic record in women's 500m short track

SPORTS

Choi Min-jeong (Yonhap)

South Korea's Choi Min-jeong set a new Olympic record on Saturday in a preliminary round of the women's 500 meter short track event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.In Heat 8, held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Choi recorded a time of 42.870 to advance to the semifinals, besting the previous Olympic record of 42.872, set by Great Britain's Elise Christie in a preliminary race minutes earlier.Choi moved to the front of the four-member group race with three laps remaining and crossed the finish line first with the other three tumbling together.The semifinals and finals of the women's 500m event will take place on Tuesday.Her teammates Shim Suk-hee and Kim A-lang failed to get spots at the semifinals. (Yonhap)