[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea's Choi Min-jeong sets new Olympic record in women's 500m short track

In Heat 8, held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Choi recorded a time of 42.870 to advance to the semifinals, besting the previous Olympic record of 42.872, set by Great Britain's Elise Christie in a preliminary race minutes earlier.
Choi moved to the front of the four-member group race with three laps remaining and crossed the finish line first with the other three tumbling together.
|Choi Min-jeong (Yonhap)
The semifinals and finals of the women's 500m event will take place on Tuesday.
Her teammates Shim Suk-hee and Kim A-lang failed to get spots at the semifinals. (Yonhap)