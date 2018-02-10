Gangneung lifts limits on taxi operations

LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

Gangneung will exempt taxis from a restriction on operations in order to increase the supply of taxis during the Olympics.Taxis in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, are usually required to take one day off when they have operated for two consecutive days, but the recent increase in visitors to the city has prompted the authorities to lift the rule during the Olympic period from Feb. 10 to 25.As for vehicles other than rental cars and public transportation services, those with odd plate numbers are limited to operate in Gangneung only on odd-numbered days, while those with even-numbered plates are to operate only on even-numbered days.PyeongChang is not affected by this regulation.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)