[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang Winter Games schedules: Day 2

SPORTS

The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Sunday at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. All times are local.





Fans are watching curling matches at the PyeongChang Winter Games in Gangneung on Saturday. (Yonhap)

- Alpine skiing (Jeongseon Alpine Centre) Men's downhill (11:00 a.m.)- Biathlon (Alpensia Biathlon Centre)Men's 10km sprint (8:15 p.m.)- Cross-country skiing (Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre) Men's 15km + 15km skiathlon (3:15 p.m.)- Curling (Gangneung Curling Centre)Mixed doubles round robin Game 7 vs. Canada (9:05 a.m.) Mixed doubles tie-breaker (if required) (8:05 p.m.)- Figure skating (Gangneung Ice Arena)Team event: ice dance short dance / women's single short program / pairs free skating (10:00 a.m.)- Freestyle skiing (Phoenix Snow Park)Women's moguls qualification / finals (7:30 p.m.)- Luge (Olympic Sliding Centre)Men's singles runs 3 & 4 (8:00 p.m.)- Snowboard (Phoenix Snow Park)Men's slopestyle finals (10:00 a.m.)Women's slopestyle qualification (1:30 p.m.)- Speed skating (Gangneung Oval)Men's 5,000m (4:00 p.m.)(Yonhap)