[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang Winter Games schedules: Day 2

The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Sunday at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. All times are local.
- Alpine skiing (Jeongseon Alpine Centre) Men's downhill (11:00 a.m.)
- Biathlon (Alpensia Biathlon Centre)
Men's 10km sprint (8:15 p.m.)
- Cross-country skiing (Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre) Men's 15km + 15km skiathlon (3:15 p.m.)
- Curling (Gangneung Curling Centre)
Mixed doubles round robin Game 7 vs. Canada (9:05 a.m.) Mixed doubles tie-breaker (if required) (8:05 p.m.)
- Figure skating (Gangneung Ice Arena)
Team event: ice dance short dance / women's single short program / pairs free skating (10:00 a.m.)
- Freestyle skiing (Phoenix Snow Park)
Women's moguls qualification / finals (7:30 p.m.)
- Luge (Olympic Sliding Centre)
Men's singles runs 3 & 4 (8:00 p.m.)
- Snowboard (Phoenix Snow Park)
Men's slopestyle finals (10:00 a.m.)
Women's slopestyle qualification (1:30 p.m.)
- Speed skating (Gangneung Oval)
Men's 5,000m (4:00 p.m.)
(Yonhap)