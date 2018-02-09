[Photo News] Excitement runs high for opening ceremony of PyeongChang Olympics

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- Attendees of the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, including babies, wait in line before being admitted to the venue in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday.The opening ceremony is set to kick off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza at 8 p.m. A total of 2,920 athletes from 92 countries will be competing at the Winter Games in PyeongChang over the next few weeks.Photo by The Korea Herald stafff