So Yoo-jin gives birth to daughter

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Feb 9, 2018 - 17:44
  • Updated : Feb 9, 2018 - 17:44
Actress So Yoo-jin is now a mother of three, having given birth to a daughter.

Her management agency SOPM announced in an official statement that So had delivered her third child. 

So Yoo-jin / Yonhap

“So gave birth to her daughter at a hospital in Seoul, Thursday,” the statement read. “The mother and the baby are well. So will work on recovery and child care for a while.”

The actress is married to food restaurateur Baek Jong-won, who is known in Korea for launching successful food businesses. The two tied the knot in January 2013.

So debuted in 2000 and starred in the popular KBS drama series “Five Children” in 2016.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

