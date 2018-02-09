Moon, Guterres say PyeongChang Olympics will mark start of global peace

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday reaffirmed their efforts to make the PyeongChang Winter Olympics a success, saying the Games will mark the "start" of building global peace.



The remarks came in a lunch meeting held in the sub-host city of Gangneung, located 230 kilometers east of Seoul.



"President Moon expressed hope that Secretary-General Guterres' trip to South Korea will promote 'inclusion and solidarity,' which are the philosophy and spirit of the United Nations, together with a message of peace from the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, where South Korea, North Korea and the rest of the world will become one," Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.





President Moon Jae-in (R) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres shake hands before holding a meeting over lunch in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)

Moon also vowed efforts to keep the recently resumed inter-Korean dialogue moving forward and make sure they will lead to a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.The divided Koreas resumed their dialogue last month after a two-year hiatus to discuss the North's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics. The PyeongChang Winter Olympics were set to start with an opening ceremony later in the day, involving 2,920 athletes from 92 countries throughout the world, including North Korea.Guterres praised Moon and his government for their efforts to reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula, saying the PyeongChang Olympics may be the start of promoting peace in the international community, according to Cheong Wa Dae."While again expressing his support for our government's policy, (Guterres) said the UN will closely cooperate with the country so our government's efforts will lead to the denuclearization of North Korea and establishment of sustainable peace, also noting that peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is one of key objectives of the UN secretary-general in 2018," it said. (Yonhap)