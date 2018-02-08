[Graphic News]　Korea ranks 10th worldwide in autonomous vehicle

BUSINESS

South Korea ranks 10th among major economies in the world in terms of the autonomous vehicle readiness index, a report showed.According to the recent report from global accounting and consulting giant KPMG International, South Korea has received a total score of 20.71 points in the index, the 10th highest among the 17 other major countries.The index measures which countries are most prepared for self-driving cars and covers four categories -- policy and legislation, technology and innovation, infrastructure and consumer acceptance.The Netherlands topped the list with 27.73 points, followed by Singapore with 26.08 points and the United States with 24.75 points. Among Asian countries, Japan ranked 11th with 20.28 points and China placed 16th with 13.94 points.