[PyeongChang 2018] Watch Olympic broadcasts live in SRT trains with free Wi-Fi

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Passengers on the Super Rapid Train will be able to enjoy live broadcasts of the Winter Olympics aided by the extended capacity of the train’s wireless internet.SR, the operator of SRT, said Thursday that it is extending trains’ on-board wireless network capacity by 150 percent during the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Games.SRT, a high-speed train which started service in December 2016, operates two lines, connecting southern Seoul with Busan to the southeast and Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, to the southwest, respectively.Passengers of both lines, who are unlikely to be headed for PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, which is far east of Seoul, will be able to watch the Olympic Games in real time.Also, passengers of SRT trains can enjoy free unlimited access to videos related to Olympic sports and other content on their smartphones via “SRT-HiWiFi.”SRT-HiWiFi is a mobile infotainment platform that first launched on SRT trains and Incheon Subway Line Nos. 1 and 2 in July 2017.A range of entertainment content and information is provided to all passengers through the platform, free of charge and without using phone data. Korean movies, web-based cartoons, TV shows and magazines are regularly updated on the platform.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)