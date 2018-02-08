Moon urges for Beijing’s support in facilitating US-North Korea talks

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in meets China’s Politburo Standing Committee member Han Zheng (left) at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday urged China to lend a hand in facilitating Washington-Pyongyang talks, saying that Seoul and Beijing share the goal of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.In his meeting with China’s Politburo Standing Committee member Han Zheng in Seoul, Moon called for China’s support in the matter.“North Korea is actively engaging in inter-Korean dialogue on the occasion of the Olympics. This dialogue must connect to the issue of peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Moon was quoted as saying by spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom.“(I) urge the Chinese government to take a bigger role to facilitate inter-Korean talks leading to US-North Korea talks.”Han, who leads China’s high-level delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics, echoed Moon on the necessity of US-North Korea talks.“The key to the Korean Peninsula’s political situation is in the hands of the US and North Korea. South Korea and China must share the goal of the US and North Korea engaging in direct talks,” Han was quoted as saying by Seoul’s presidential spokesman.At the meeting, Moon also called for the scope of Seoul-Beijing relations to be expanded to include political and security issues, and for close cooperation between the two governments on North Korean issues.The South Korean leader also took the opportunity to ask the Chinese government to take action in improving conditions for South Korean businesses in China.Despite the apparent thaw in Seoul-Beijing relations, South Korean businesses say that conditions in China still have room to improve and the inflow of Chinese tourists coming to South Korea remains slow.Relations between the two countries took a tumble following the previous Park Geun-hye administration’s decision to deploy the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in the country. China responded with unofficial sanctions against South Korean businesses and tours to the country.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)