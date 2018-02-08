[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang confirms 128 cases of norovirus infection

NATIONAL

GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- Organizers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Thursday 128 cases of norovirus infections have been confirmed, with no athlete having been affected following the outbreak in the Olympic host city earlier in the week.



Citing data from the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention, PyeongChang said 128 cases had been confirmed as of Thursday, with 42 new cases on Thursday alone.



Of the 42 new cases, 34 are members of civil security staff.





They have been quarantined and are being monitored in order to prevent any risk of spreading, the Olympic organizers said.The contagious virus is known to cause stomach pain and diarrhea."Surveys on tap water, the food preparation staff and food items are currently being conducted to trace the route of transmission," PyeongChang's organizing committee said in a statement. "To address the shortfall in security workforce due to their isolation, 900 military personnel have been deployed to take over the work of the civil safety personnel. They will work across 20 venues until all affected workforce are able to return to duty." (Yonhap)