[Photo News] Gangneung security tightened ahead of NK Samjiyon performance

Performancegoers will be required to park their vehicles at nearby parking lots and walk or take a shuttle bus to the venue.
The 140-member Samjiyon art troupe arrived to South Korea via the North’s ferry Mangyongbong-92 on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Samjiyon art troupe consists of an orchestra, dancers and singers.
The troupe will perform here twice. The first performance was scheduled for Gangneung Arts Center on Thursday, followed by a performance at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Sunday.
|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)