[Photo News] Gangneung security tightened ahead of NK Samjiyon performance

NATIONAL

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

On the eve of the Winter Olympics a stronger police presence surrounded the Gangneung Arts Center in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, where the Samjiyon art troupe is to perform.Performancegoers will be required to park their vehicles at nearby parking lots and walk or take a shuttle bus to the venue.The 140-member Samjiyon art troupe arrived to South Korea via the North’s ferry Mangyongbong-92 on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Samjiyon art troupe consists of an orchestra, dancers and singers.The troupe will perform here twice. The first performance was scheduled for Gangneung Arts Center on Thursday, followed by a performance at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Sunday.Photos by Park Hyun-koo ( phko@heraldcorp.com Written by Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com