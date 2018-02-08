Trot singer Hong Jin-young returns with retro ‘Good Bye’

ENTERTAINMENT

Hong Jin-young performs during a media showcase for “Good Bye” in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)



Singer Hong Jin-young, one of the most recognized trot singers in Korea, returned with new single “Good Bye” on Wednesday.“Each time I release a new single, I‘ve always thought that its popularity should outdo my previous hit ‘Love Battery.’ I just couldn’t help but put a lot of thought into each single,” Hong said during a media showcase for “Good Bye” in Seoul on Wednesday.Hong, who made her breakthrough debut with “Love Battery” in 2009, confessed that the popularity of her first hit always has been a burden. With “Love Battery,” one of her signature songs to date, Hong immediately drew press interest due to her decision to focus on trot, a genre that is considered old-fashioned and lackluster among young singers. And along with another trot bigname Jang Yun-jeong, Hong is often credited with having revived the genre among young generations.In her new single “Good Bye,” Hong veered away from her previous style and leaned toward a retro sound, while making sure it doesn’t sound too old. In the upbeat song, Hong blows a kiss to her past romance and says, “Good bye, forget me. I will fall in such trifling love a few more times anyway.”The song was penned by renowned composer Kim Ea-na, the mastermind behind hits like Brown Eyed Girls‘ “Abracadabra” and IU’s “Good Day.” In an effort to complete the vintage vibe of the song, Hong appeared at the showcase dressed in a lavender-colored velvet dress, wearing matching earrings and a hairband on her long black hair.Attention was also on composer Kim Ea-na, who made a special appearance as the host of the event. Asked why she decided to lend her hand in trot for the first time, Kim said, “I always wanted to work on trot, which is a genre widely loved regardless of gender or age. It first felt like an unknown territory with a high wall, but Hong became a bridge in overcoming that difficulty.”Kim also shared her thoughts on how Hong’s music has gained wide popularity despite not being in the mainstream.“I think there is a craving for that ‘trot-vibe’ everywhere in the world, just like recent Latin pop smash ‘Despacito’ which also has such feeling. While general pop music uses the trot-vibe as a spice, Hong’s music is an essence of that vibe, the reason why people love it,” she said.Originally having debuted as the short-lived K-pop girl group Swan in 2009, Hong rose to stardom with her smash hit “Love Battery” and has often referred to as the “queen of trot.” In 2016, she released her second EP “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” and dropped a new single “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” last year.Aside from her singing career, Hong has also been carving out her own niche as an entertainer by appearing in several variety programs. Recently, Hong has also hinted at a new collaboration with singer Wheesung.“Just as I dreamed of becoming a trot singer, looking up to Jang Yun-jeong, I feel proud of myself for becoming an inspiration to other young trot singer wannabes,” she said.“I want to be active as a singer like a long-lasting battery. I hope people can enjoy my songs at a karaoke or get-together.”