[Monitor] Sales gains from buildings soar

BUSINESS

Average gains from selling buildings have increased to nearly 100 million won ($92,000) per case as of 2016, according to statistics from the National Tax Service.The transfer gains from buildings increased by 51.4 percent between 2013 and 2016.While it cost more to purchase a building at an average of 213 million won, the average sale price has also gone up to 376.4 million won. ( khnews@heraldcorp.com The average price of a case, however, does not necessarily mean the price per building as the cases also include those that have engaged in transactions with their partial ownerships.