[Monitor] Sales gains from buildings soar

Average gains from selling buildings have increased to nearly 100 million won ($92,000) per case as of 2016, according to statistics from the National Tax Service.
The transfer gains from buildings increased by 51.4 percent between 2013 and 2016.
While it cost more to purchase a building at an average of 213 million won, the average sale price has also gone up to 376.4 million won. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
The average price of a case, however, does not necessarily mean the price per building as the cases also include those that have engaged in transactions with their partial ownerships.