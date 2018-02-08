Posco opens steel solution center in Vietnam

BUSINESS

Posco, South Korea’s leading steelmaker by sales, opened its first overseas steel solution marketing center in Vietnam in an attempt to predominate the premium steel market, the company said Thursday.The roles of the center include managing steel sales along with offering technologies in molding and improving efficiency to partner companies to beef up their competitiveness.A total of 25 professionals in construction will be stationed at the center, the company said.The opening ceremony of the center took place Wednesday. It was attended by Posco Chief Operating Officer Oh In-hwan, Chairman of a Vietnam iron and steel association Ho Nghia Dung and some 50 officials.On the back of rapid urbanization in Vietnam, steel demand for construction purposes is expected to reach some 24 million tons by 2020, which is 80 percent of the entire steel demand in the country.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)