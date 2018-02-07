‘Koreans want to see foreigners reacting to food on YouTube’

As a foreign YouTuber creating content about Korea mainly for a Korean audience, Price, 25, is keenly attentive to the tastes of local viewers. When food is visible on a video’s thumbnail, the number of views soar, he noted at a talk with YouTubers at Google’s Campus Seoul on Wednesday.
There has been a rise in foreign social media influencers in Korea recently. Present at the talk alongside Price were YouTubers Whitney, an American who posts wacky clips on Korean culture and trends, and Lee Kyu-ho, who posts daily adventures with his Canadian wife Sarah on the channel 2hearts1seoul.
The majority of his audience being Korean, Price says he tailors his content for Korean viewers, who particularly respond to content about foreigners reacting to Korean culture.
“I don’t know why, but Koreans love seeing foreigners’ responses to Korean food. Those kinds of ‘reaction’ videos have been the most popular on my channel,” said the former English teacher-turned-full-time YouTuber.
|From left: Emil Price, Whitney and Lee Kyu-ho pose for a photo at Google’s Campus Seoul in Gangnam-gu on Wednesday. (Google Korea)
Foreign YouTubers say while creating content, they’ve been able to explore Korea in more depth and detail than even many Koreans.
Price lists Geoje Island as one of the most beautiful places he’s visited here so far. Having created travel-related content, Price says he’s witnessed many hidden nooks and crannies of the country. “Geoje Island was absolutely the best. Everywhere you go is like a work of art there. It’s incredible during the spring and summertime,” he said.
2hearts1seoul’s Lee, 29, a Korean national who has lived intermittently abroad, says he hadn’t visited Korean landmarks like Gyeongbok Palace until he settled down in Seoul with his wife. “Things like street food can seem very commonplace to Koreans. But through the eyes of a foreigner, they become interesting and different.”
Lee also wanted to show the “real” life of Koreans through his videos. When visiting Sarah’s parents in Canada, he received the impression that foreigners viewed Korea mostly through a political or diplomatic lens. “They were deeply concerned about North Korea and all the things on the news,” he said. “I wanted to show the world how everyday life here is really like.”
One of the most eye-catching subjects on social media these days is K-beauty, according to Whitney. “I myself got much better skin after following the Korean beauty routine,” she said.
The typical K-beauty routine consists of meticulous cleansing and patting multiple layers of toner, essence and cream onto the face. Whitney recommends the Korean beauty parlor, where customers can get hair and makeup done in the subtle Korean style, as a must-visit spot for foreign visitors who may currently be in the country for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
“They should also go to (Seoul's) Myeong-dong and buy sheet masks, which are like three times more expensive in the US,” she said.
Follow these YouTubers at the links below:
EmilTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3sVRlvglIebwSpVGCMB--w
whitneybae
https://www.youtube.com/user/absoluteB2UTY
2hearts1seoul
https://www.youtube.com/user/2hearts1seoul
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)