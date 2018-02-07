NK cheerleaders return after 13 years

NATIONAL

A 280-member North Korean delegation, including 229 cheerleaders, arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to participate in events leading up to and throughout the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The delegation, headed by Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, crossed the border to the South via a western land route -- which goes through a now-closed inter-Korean industrial complex in Kaesong -- at 9:28 a.m., according to a pool report. The delegation also includes four officials from the National Olympic Committee, 26 taekwondo demonstrators and 21 journalists.



North Korean cheerleaders line up outside South Korea‘s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)