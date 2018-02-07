NATIONAL

[Weather] Temperatures to inch up



By Bak Se-hwan



Cold wave warnings remain in effect in most parts of the country Wednesday, while light snow is expected to continue to fall in Jeju, which saw up to 52 centimeters of snow a day earlier.

According to the weather agency, cold wave warnings are in effect in regions including Seoul, northern Gangwon Province, North Jeolla Province and South Chungcheong Province, with temperatures hovering around minus 15 degrees Celsius.

A slight rise in temperatures is expected in the daytime with highs forecast to remain at minus 3 C in Seoul, minus 2 C in Chuncheon, 1 C in Gangneung and minus 1 C in Sokcho, forecasters said Wednesday.

As of 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, heavy snow advisories and warnings were lifted in parts of Jeju.

cap- Jeju International Airport, Tuesday. Yonhap