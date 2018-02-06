Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Porsche Korea shows record monthly sales in Jan.

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Feb 6, 2018 - 18:10
  • Updated : Feb 6, 2018 - 18:10
Porsche Korea flagged its best monthly sales in January on the back of strong demands of the new flagship Panamera sports sedan, data showed Tuesday.

The German luxury carmaker sold a total 535 units here last month of which the new Panamera sedan, released September last year, made up 337 units, according to data from Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

The entry line of Panamera 4 was particularly in-demand by Korean drivers, which the carmaker sold 285 units.

Porsche Panamera 4 (Porsche Korea)

“On growing demand, we expect accumulated sales of Panamera to surpass 10,000 units soon,” Porsche Korea said.

Korea was the third-biggest market for Porsche’s Panamera 4, following China and the US last month, the company said.

The new Panamera is priced between 131 million won ($120,520) and 256 million won. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114