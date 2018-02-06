Porsche Korea shows record monthly sales in Jan.

The German luxury carmaker sold a total 535 units here last month of which the new Panamera sedan, released September last year, made up 337 units, according to data from Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.
The entry line of Panamera 4 was particularly in-demand by Korean drivers, which the carmaker sold 285 units.
|Porsche Panamera 4 (Porsche Korea)
“On growing demand, we expect accumulated sales of Panamera to surpass 10,000 units soon,” Porsche Korea said.
Korea was the third-biggest market for Porsche’s Panamera 4, following China and the US last month, the company said.
The new Panamera is priced between 131 million won ($120,520) and 256 million won.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)