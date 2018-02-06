Death toll from hospital fire in southern Korea rises to 46

NATIONAL

MIRYANG, South Korea -- Three more elderly survivors of a fire at a hospital in Miryang, a city in southeastern South Korea, have died, bringing to 46 the death toll from the country's latest deadly blaze, the local government said Tuesday.



An 87-year-old man and an 82-year-old man, who were relocated to a nearby hospital after the fire on Jan. 26 at Sejong Hospital in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, died around 2:42 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively, the same day.



Another man, 78, who had been hospitalized at a separate hospital following the blaze, died around 11:10 p.m. the previous day.





(Yonhap)

As of Tuesday, the number of people injured came to 146, seven of whom are in critical condition, the local government said.The fire gutted the ground floor of the hospital and sent toxic fumes raging through the six-story building. It was the country's deadliest fire since 2008, when 40 workers were killed in a warehouse blaze in the city of Incheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)