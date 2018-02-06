[PyeongChang 2018] Archery trio to carry flame to PyeongChang as final torchbearers

|From left: South Korean archers Chang Hye-jin, Ki Bo-bae and Choi Mi-sun. Photo: Coca-Cola
The flame is scheduled to arrive at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Friday, 101 days after it first came to South Korea as part of the torch relay in the run-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Ki won double gold in the woman’s team and individual events at the 2012 London Olympics and one gold in the team event at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Chang won double gold at Rio 2016 in the individual and team events with Ki and Choi.
On Thursday, a day before the start of the Olympics, Korean-Nigerian model Han Hyun-min, South Korean figure skater Lim Eun-soo and Kim Ye-lim are set to carry the flame from Gangneung Stadium as torchbearers, according to the PyeongChang Organizing Committee.
The 101-day relay course covers a total of 2018 kilometers and invited 7500 torchbearers to participate, including former soccer player Cha Bum-kun, actor Park Bo-gum and Olympic vault champion Yang Hak-seon, the country’s first gold medalist in gymnastics.
Before PyeongChang, the torch toured major cities across the country, including Jeju, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Incheon and Seoul.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)