[Newsmaker] Ivanka Trump likely to join closing ceremony at PyeongChang

NATIONAL

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter, is likely to attend the closing ceremony of the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics, CNN reported.



Citing a White House official, CNN reported that Trump, who also serves as her father’s senior adviser, was requested by the US President and the United States Olympic Committee to lead the country’s presidential delegation to South Korea.



Last month, US President Donald Trump told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that the US would be sending a “high-level delegation” to PyeongChang.





Ivanka Trump (AP-Yonhap)