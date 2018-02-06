Go to Mobile Version

[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang 2018's top organizer confident of sellout

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 6, 2018 - 16:12
  • Updated : Feb 6, 2018 - 16:12
The top organizer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Tuesday he's confident of a sellout at the quadrennial competition.

Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games, said that as of Monday, 826,000 tickets had been sold, 77.3 percent of the total available.

(Yonhap)

"Compared to previous Olympics, the sales rate isn't too bad," Lee said at a press conference. "On Monday alone, we sold 7,600 tickets. We've been selling between 7,000 and 10,000 tickets on a daily basis. At this pace, I am confident we can have full houses."

Lee said tickets for some snow events, including biathlon and cross-country skiing, as well as the figure skating team event, haven't been as popular as some others. To address the tickets issue, POCOG has created a new task force to keep track of sales on a daily basis.

Lee also said accommodation won't be a problem, and noted there are still plenty of rooms available in and around PyeongChang during the Olympics.(Yonhap)

