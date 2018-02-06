[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang 2018's top organizer confident of sellout

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

The top organizer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Tuesday he's confident of a sellout at the quadrennial competition.Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games, said that as of Monday, 826,000 tickets had been sold, 77.3 percent of the total available."Compared to previous Olympics, the sales rate isn't too bad," Lee said at a press conference. "On Monday alone, we sold 7,600 tickets. We've been selling between 7,000 and 10,000 tickets on a daily basis. At this pace, I am confident we can have full houses."Lee said tickets for some snow events, including biathlon and cross-country skiing, as well as the figure skating team event, haven't been as popular as some others. To address the tickets issue, POCOG has created a new task force to keep track of sales on a daily basis.Lee also said accommodation won't be a problem, and noted there are still plenty of rooms available in and around PyeongChang during the Olympics.(Yonhap)