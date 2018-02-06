Hyundai Mobis to mass produce braking, parking systems

BUSINESS

Hyundai Mobis' automated parking system Remote Smart Parking Assist (Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis has become the auto industry’s second parts maker to mass produce and supply high-tech braking and parking systems with a larger goal to take over the global market, the company said Tuesday.“This has provided an opportunity for Hyundai Mobis, a late comer to braking and parking systems, to gain a foot hold as a leading company worldwide,” the company said.Marking the first among companies here, Hyundai Mobis said it is all set to mass produce its self-developed integrated Mobis Electronic Brake alongside Remote Smart Parking Assist at factories in North and South Chungcheong Provinces.The integrated Mobis Electronic Brake is a key component in eco-friendly vehicles that reduces energy loss by 70 percent, while offering 40 percent improved fuel economy when installed in hybrid cars, the company said.The Remote Smart Parking Assist allows drivers to automatically park and take out the vehicle with and without a driver inside using a smart key.Both will be installed in Hyundai Motor’s next-generation hydroelectric sport utility vehicle Nexo, set for release here next month.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)