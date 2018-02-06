KT, Hyundai E&C to bring AI to apartments in 2018

The two companies signed an agreement Tuesday to cooperate in bringing KT’s artificial intelligence services to Hyundai E&C’s apartments.
|Lee Pil-jae, Head of Marketing for KT (right), and Kim Jung-chul, Senior Vice President of Hyundai E&C at the Hyundai E&C headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul Tuesday. (KT)
All residents of Hyundai E&C‘s Hillstate apartments, starting with those being sold this year, will have access to artificial intelligence services offered by both companies including KT’s GiGa Genie platform and Hyundais‘ voice home platform.
Connecting the two services will allow residents to use GiGa Genie’s voice-activation system to control major built-in appliances such as lights, heating, and gas appliances in their homes. In addition, they will have automatic access to KT‘s calendar, traffic and weather, and radio services, as well as connected services such as music, kids’ content and educational content.
The ultimate goal is to create an artificial intelligence-powered smart home that automatically provides customized services according to residents‘ lifestyles, according to KT.
