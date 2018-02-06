4 stowaways arrested, 17 others charged without detention in suspected smuggling case

NATIONAL

BUSAN -- Four stowaways were arrested in South Korea and Japan on suspicion of smuggling themselves into Japan in 2016 and committing theft there, police said Tuesday.



The international crime investigation team at the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency also charged 17 others without detention over the alleged smuggling case.



According to the team, the four, including a 59-year-old woman, illegally entered a port in Shimonoseki, Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture, after boarding a tug boat at a port in the southeastern coastal city of Busan on Dec. 28, 2016, and hiding themselves on the boat's warehouse for 10 hours.



After months of thefts in Japan, the four were arrested by Japanese police last year. Three of the four were imprisoned in Japan, while South Korean police took into custody the other, who turned himself into local police when he was deported to South Korea.





This photo, released by the Busan police agency on Feb. 6, 2018, shows a tug boat that they said was used to smuggle four South Koreans to Japan in 2016. (Yonhap)

South Korean police are discussing with their Japanese counterparts the extradition of the three at an early date.The chief of the tug and six other seamen are suspected of having helped the four illegally enter Japan, while eight further people were allegedly involved in the arrangement of the illegal entry into the neighboring country.The police said the four paid 52 million won (around $47,488) to the seamen and 20 million won to the eight. The police added that they had also charged two other people for an alleged attempt to smuggle themselves into Japan. (Yonhap)