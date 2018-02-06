[Weather] Cold wave warning continues in PyeongChang

According to the weather agency, bone-chilling weather is expected to prevail throughout the country, with snow predicted to fall until Tuesday afternoon in South Jeolla Province and Wednesday in some parts of Jeju and Ulleungdo.
|(Yonhap)
In Gangwon Province, where the Olympic host cities are located, morning lows hover around minus 22 C in inland and mountain areas, accompanied by strong wind, and minus 13 C in the eastern coast.
Frigid conditions are forecast to continue throughout the week, with a slight rise in temperature from Wednesday, forecasters said.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)