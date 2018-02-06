Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Cold wave warning continues in PyeongChang

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Feb 6, 2018 - 10:36
  • Updated : Feb 6, 2018 - 10:36
Tuesday’s morning low dipped to minus 14 degrees Celsius in general, while a cold wave warning is in place in PyeongChang, the site of the Winter Olympics which kicks off Feb. 9.

According to the weather agency, bone-chilling weather is expected to prevail throughout the country, with snow predicted to fall until Tuesday afternoon in South Jeolla Province and Wednesday in some parts of Jeju and Ulleungdo. 

In Gangwon Province, where the Olympic host cities are located, morning lows hover around minus 22 C in inland and mountain areas, accompanied by strong wind, and minus 13 C in the eastern coast.

Frigid conditions are forecast to continue throughout the week, with a slight rise in temperature from Wednesday, forecasters said.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

