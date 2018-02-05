[PyeongChang 2018] Malaysian chief chef ‘ready to serve halal menu’

SPORTS

Malaysian local food company Mamee’s executive chef Faizul Hazly displays halal foods at the headquarters of Shinsegae Food in Seoul on Friday. The Herald Business

Faizul Hazly, Malaysian local food company Mamee’s executive chef, said he “will ensure to prepare around 20 halal meals that meet the international standard” for Muslim delegates from around the world, the chef said in an interview with The Herald Business.Based at the catering venue of both Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games slated to run from February to March in Gangwon Province, Chef Faizul will take care of halal breakfast, lunch, dinner and overnight food services.“Halal does not only pertain to the exclusion of pork products. It also involves the entire supply chain, storing, packaging and distribution to meet halal requirements. At PyeongChang’s cafeteria inside the athletes’ village, halal zone has been separately set up for Muslim participants as well as having separate spaces for cooking and dishwashing for halal products,” Faizul said.According to the PyeongChang Organizing Committee, Muslim-majority countries competing in the Games include Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan whose Muslims account for around five percent of the whole athletes visiting South Korea.Shinsegae Food, the official Olympic caterer and food manufacturing subsidiary of the country’s retail giant, received halal certification from the Korea Muslim Federation last month for its halal food zone at the athletes’ village and is partnering with Chef Faizul to offer the special menu there.“The halal menu includes lentil soup, mushroom soup and other high-protein foods for breakfast, while grilled lamb, beef and seafood will be on the table that will be prepared in compliance with the international halal standard,” Faizul said.“I’m also proud to be able to cook for the Olympics as the first Malaysian chef,” he added.Around 5,000 athletes -- 3,700 in PyeongChang and 2,500 in Gangneung -- will be eating at each of the village restaurants, according to the committee, where a total of 15,000 servings will be prepared daily. Both of the restaurants will be serving halal menu for athletes, while Chef Faizul will be serving at the PyeongChang village restaurant, the committee’s official told The Korea Herald.The Winter Games are slated for Feb. 9-25 in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and the adjacent sub-host cities of Gangneung and Jeongseon.(sh@heraldcorp.com)