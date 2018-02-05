[PyeongChang 2018] Coca-Cola Polar Bear adorns Olympics commemorative cans

BUSINESS

Former Olympic figure skater Kim Yun-a and actor Park Bo-gum (Coca-Cola Company)

(Coca-Cola Company)

As the longest-running Olympic partner of the Olympics since the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam, the Coca-Cola Company unveiled its newest “Polar Bear special package,” celebrating the 2018 Winter Games’ opening ceremony slated for Friday.The limited edition package shows the brand’s most beloved character, the Coca-Cola Polar Bear, enjoying various Olympic sports, such as skiing, figure skating and snowboarding. This marks Coca-Cola’s third Olympics-related package.In March last year, the global beverage brand released its first PyeongChang commemorative packaging series. Consisting of three types of illustrations, the series portrayed the Olympics torch and the PyeongChang logo together.Released seven months later, the second round of commemorative cans showed an athlete participating in speed skating, figure skating, short-track and eight other sports categories.The latest series includes three types of illustrations on cans which are 250 milliliters and two illustrations on cans that are 355 ml. Visitors to PyeongChang can purchase the limited edition series at local food marts and convenience stores for the same price of the original Coca-Cola beverage of 1,400 won.The Olympics kick off Friday.By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)