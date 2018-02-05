Cheong Wa Dae welcomes planned visit by NK's titular head of state

NATIONAL

Kim Yong-nam(Yonhap)

South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Monday welcomed North Korea's plan to send its nominal head of state as leader of a high-level delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, saying it shows the communist state's sincere efforts to improve inter-Korean ties."We believe it reflects North Korea's determination to improve the South Korea-North Korea relationship and make the Olympic Games successful and that the North has shown sincere and earnest efforts toward such an end," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing.The remarks came one day after the North notified the South that Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, will head a high-level delegation to the Winter Olympic Games to be held in the South from Feb. 9-25.Kim, 90, is considered North Korea's ceremonial head of state.The Cheong Wa Dae spokesman noted that Kim would be the highest-level North Korean official to visit the South so far."A visit by President Kim, who is the head of state under the North Korean Constitution, will mark the first of its kind and will be a visit by the highest-level North Korean official so far," he said.Cheong Wa Dae officials earlier noted South Korean President Moon Jae-in will likely meet Kim during the PyeongChang Olympic Games and that he may also consider holding a one-on-one meeting with the North's titular head of state."As the host of the Olympic Games, we will warmly and politely welcome Kim and the high-level North Korean delegation and create various opportunities for communication, such as high-level talks between South and North Korean officials," the spokesman told the briefing.The North Korean government delegation is scheduled to arrive here Friday to take part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.It will return to its communist homeland Sunday after attending various events, including art performances by a North Korean band.(Yonhap)