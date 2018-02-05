NK offers to send art troupe to S. Korea by ferry this week

NATIONAL

The Samjiyon art troupe performs in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb. 19, 2015. (Yonhap)

North Korea has proposed sending its art troupe to South Korea on a ferry this week for performances to mark the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Seoul officials said Monday.The Seoul government also said that it will consider exempting their trip from South Korea's 2010 sanctions that ban North Korean ships from making a port call in the South.The North notified the South on Sunday that it plans to send the 140-member Samjiyon art troupe on the Mangyongbong-92 on Tuesday and to use the ferry as accommodation for the group, according to Seoul's unification ministry."We are discussing with the South and relevant agencies details including which port it will use," Baik Tae-hyun, a ministry spokesman, told a press briefing.The troupe's first performance will be held at Gangneung Arts Center on Thursday, followed by a concert at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Sunday. Earlier, the North said it would send the art troupe via a western cross-border land route.The Mangyongbong-92 is a 9,700 ton cargo-passenger ferry and is named after a hill in Pyongyang, near the birthplace of late founder Kim Il-sung.It transported the North's cheering squad for the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, the South's southern port city. It was also used to accommodate the cheerleaders.The vessel previously ran between Japan's Niigata prefecture and North Korea's eastern port city of Wonsan as the main transport delivering cargo and money to North Koreans residing in Japan. But Tokyo banned the entry of the ferry in 2006 following a missile launch by the North.North Korea's plan could constitute a violation of Seoul's so-called May 24 unilateral sanctions established in 2010 to punish the North's sinking of a South Korean warship in March of that year.The Mangyongbong-92 does not appears to be a ship blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council.The government said that it is considering imposing an exemption from the May 24 sanctions in this case."The May 24 sanctions ban a North Korean vessel entering a South Korean port. But we are considering an exemption to make the PyeongChang Games a success," Baik said.He said that Seoul treated a trilateral logistics project involving the two Koreas and Russia as an exemption from the sanctions. The project involved the shipment of Russian coal into South Korea through the North Korean port city of Rajin."When it comes to UN sanctions, we will closely consult with the international community including the US in order not to make the move violate sanctions."Meanwhile, a 23-member advance team of North Korea's art troupe traveled to the South earlier in the day to prepare for the planned performances.Hyon Song-wol, the head of the North's all-female Moranbong Band, visited the South last month to check venues for Olympic performances.The exact details of the concerts have not been made public, but the North informed the South last week that many South Korean songs will be included in the programs.The team led by Kim Sun-ho, vice administrative head of the art troupe, brought musical instruments and other equipment to the South, according to a pool report."We will make full preparations for the planned performances," Kim said at an inter-Korean checkpoint in Paju, just south of the border."You'll see what we've prepared when the performances are held," he said, when reporters asked which South Korean songs will be included.The Koreas have been engaged in a flurry of sports diplomacy since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un extended a rare olive branch to Seoul in his New Year's Day message after a year of tensions sparked by the North's nuclear and missile programs.(Yonhap)