Advertisement, telecom stocks to likely benefit most from Olympics

Advertising firm Cheil Worldwide's stocks were predicted to benefit the most from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics thanks to its business projects for the games, a survey of securities firms showed Monday.



Cheil Worldwide was picked as the expected beneficiary of the Olympics by six of the 10 securities firms that participated in the survey by Yonhap. The securities companies were asked to name three stocks that they saw as gaining the most from the sports event that opens Friday.



"Cheil Worldwide is in charge of the marketing campaign for key Olympics advertisers, including Samsung Electronics, which is a sponsor of the International Olympic Committee," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co. "We expect a sales increase from the marketing business at the Olympics."





Cheil Worldwide (Herald DB)

KT, the country's No. 2 mobile carrier, was picked by three securities firms."KT will get benefits from its pilot run of the fifth-generation network at the games and the adoption of 5G standards at the Olympics," Yang Jong-in of Korea Investment & Securities Co. said. KT is an official partner of the PyeongChang Olympics.Yongpyong Resort, Hotel Silla and LG Display each received two picks.Samsung Electronics, Naver, Hana Tour, broadcaster SBS and SK Telecom were among those that received one pick.Food producers Harim and Maniker that specialize in chicken also got one pick each.The overall assessment favored IT shares, including LG Display and Samsung Electronics, which were picked by six securities firms. Media-related stocks, such as SBS and Cheil Worldwide, and leisure industry stocks, including Yongpyong Resort and Hotel Silla, were cited by four.Harim and Maniker were named by analysts who expected higher demand for fried chicken deliveries during the sports event by people watching at home. (Yonhap)