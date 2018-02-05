[Weather] Seoul stays at -11.6 C; cold eases off from Wednesday

Go to Mobile Version

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Feb 5, 2018 - 09:49
  • Updated : Feb 5, 2018 - 09:51
Cold wave advisories are in place in general due to a drop to as low as minus 16 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, as of 6 a.m., Monday.

The weather is to remain frigid through Wednesday, the weather agency said.

(Yonhap)

Morning temperatures were minus 11.6 C in Seoul, minus 9.6 C in Incheon, minus 11.2 C in Suwon, minus 8.4 C in Jeonju and minus 7.7 C in Busan, with wind chills bringing temperatures as low as minus 16.6 C.

Monday’s daytime highs are expected to hover between minus 7 C and 1 C.

Up to 53.5 centimeters of snow on Ullengdo and 10 to 40 centimeters in mountain areas in Jeju will fall through Tuesday, according to the weather agency.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

