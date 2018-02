[Weather] Seoul stays at -11.6 C; cold eases off from Wednesday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cold wave advisories are in place in general due to a drop to as low as minus 16 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, as of 6 a.m., Monday.The weather is to remain frigid through Wednesday, the weather agency said.Morning temperatures were minus 11.6 C in Seoul, minus 9.6 C in Incheon, minus 11.2 C in Suwon, minus 8.4 C in Jeonju and minus 7.7 C in Busan, with wind chills bringing temperatures as low as minus 16.6 C.Monday’s daytime highs are expected to hover between minus 7 C and 1 C.Up to 53.5 centimeters of snow on Ullengdo and 10 to 40 centimeters in mountain areas in Jeju will fall through Tuesday, according to the weather agency.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com