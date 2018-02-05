[Weather] Seoul stays at -11.6 C; cold eases off from Wednesday

The weather is to remain frigid through Wednesday, the weather agency said.
|(Yonhap)
Morning temperatures were minus 11.6 C in Seoul, minus 9.6 C in Incheon, minus 11.2 C in Suwon, minus 8.4 C in Jeonju and minus 7.7 C in Busan, with wind chills bringing temperatures as low as minus 16.6 C.
Monday’s daytime highs are expected to hover between minus 7 C and 1 C.
Up to 53.5 centimeters of snow on Ullengdo and 10 to 40 centimeters in mountain areas in Jeju will fall through Tuesday, according to the weather agency.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)