Magnitude 2.8 earthquake in Okcheon rattles residents

NATIONAL

Emergency calls flooded in following a magnitude 2.8 earthquake that was detected in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province on Sunday afternoon.



The Korea Meteorological Administration confirmed that the magnitude 2.8 tremor occured some 8 kilometers north-north-east of Okcheon county at 6:50 p.m.



There was no damage reported or confirmed, KMA added.





(Yonhap)