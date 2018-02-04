Go to Mobile Version

Over 100 flights delayed or canceled due to heavy snow on Jeju

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 4, 2018 - 14:21
  • Updated : Feb 4, 2018 - 17:40

More than 100 flights were canceled or delayed at Jeju International Airport on Sunday due to heavy snowfall, authorities said.

According to the Korea Airports Corp. (KAC), 160 flights departing from or bound for the gateway to the country's southern resort island of Jeju were delayed and another 20 were canceled as of 4 p.m., as the country's weather agency issued warnings for snow and strong wind on the island and other regions.

(Yonhap)


The KAC said additional delays or cancellations could take place depending on weather conditions and its snow removal work.

The massive flight disruption took place less than a month after thousands of passengers were stranded at the resort island due to a snowstorm. (Yonhap)

