Those in 20s, 30s are least happy among age groups in S. Korea: survey

NATIONAL

People in their 20s and 30s are the least happy and most anxious among all age groups in South Korea, a survey showed Sunday, reflecting their deepening apprehension in the face of high youth unemployment.



The Center for Happiness Studies at Seoul National University and KakaoTalk, the country's top mobile messaging service provider, unveiled the result of their joint survey conducted on the Mind Weather website, which opened in September.



In the combined Happiness Index, which gauges the level of satisfaction and apprehension, respondents in their 20s and 30s both recorded the lowest score of 52 on a scale of one to 100.







Children under the age of 10 had the highest score of 70, followed by those aged 60 and older (61), those in their 10s (59), those in their 50s (58) and those in their 40s (54).By sex, men had an average score of 57, compared with women's 54.In the related Anxiety Index, the respondents in their 20s and 30s scored 49 and 48, respectively, trailed by those in their 40s (45), 10s (41) and 50s (40)."Those polled in their 40s and 50s have usually recorded the lowest scores in the happiness surveys. But this time the outcome was different," said Choi In-cheol, an SNU psychology professor who heads the institute.The center will carry out further studies on factors behind the result, he added. (Yonhap)