NK leader conducts trial run of trolleybus

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju conducted a trial run of a new trolleybus in Pyongyang, its state news agency reported Sunday.



The Korean Central News Agency said Kim traveled around the city at midnight aboard a trolleybus, which he had inspected during a recent visit to the remodeled Pyongyang Trolley Bus Factory.



It quoted him as saying he felt at ease while personally examining the new kind of trolleybus.







(Yonhap)

He appreciated its technical standards, saying it is comfortable and reliable as its shocks and speed are good, and it has no vibration and noise."He feels easy and proud and great as it was made by our workers," Kim was quoted as saying.He was accompanied by Vice Chairman O Su-yong and Vice Department Director Jo Yong-won of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, it reported. (Yonhap)