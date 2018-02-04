Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Online shopping surpasses 78 trillion won

By Lee Joo-hee
  • Published : Feb 4, 2018 - 16:27
  • Updated : Feb 4, 2018 - 16:27


The amount of online shopping transactions made surpassed 78 trillion won ($71.6 billion) last year, the highest ever and up 19.2 percent from the previous year, data from Statistics Korea showed.

Online shopping has consistently grown since 2014 by around 17 to 20 percent.

Shopping online is also becoming more mainstream, with 21 percent of all retail sales in the month of December having taken place in cyberspace.

Mobile shopping, in particular, marked a significant rise, extending to 47.8 trillion last year, up 34.6 percent on-year. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114