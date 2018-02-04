Over 150,000 apply for free tickets to NK concerts

NATIONAL

More than 150,000 people have applied for free tickets to a North Korean art troupe's performances slated for next week in Seoul and Gangneung to celebrate the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, a ticket agency said Saturday.



North Korea will send its 140-member Samjiyon art troupe to South Korea for a concert in Gangneung, a sub-host city of the Winter Olympics, and another in Seoul.



Organizers plan to distribute free tickets to the concerts to successful applicants selected by a lottery.





The event's ticket agency, Interpark, said that 39,109 people had applied for tickets to the troupe's first performance at Gangneung Arts Center on Thursday.The North's second performance scheduled for Feb. 11 at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul drew 117,123 applicants by the application deadline on Saturday, Interpark said.The agency plans to select 250 applicants for the Seoul performance and 280 for the one in Gangneung by lottery and give them two free tickets each, agency officials said.The list of successful applicants will be made public on the Interpark website Tuesday, they added.In addition to the lottery-picked audiences, about 1,100 underprivileged people and families displaced and separated by the 1950-53 Korean War will be invited to the concerts, according to the organizers.North Korea has said the specific programs of the planned performances will be made public in the future and likely include multiple South Korean songs. (Yonhap)