[PyeongChang 2018] Nat'l alpine skiers to stage protest against PyeongChang 2018 selection

South Korean alpine skiers who failed to earn an Olympic selection will stage a protest in PyeongChang, the host city for the upcoming Winter Games, with their families, local authorities here said Saturday.



According to the PyeongChang Police Station in Gangwon Province, the skiers and their family members submitted a document on Friday to stage a rally on the streets in Hoenggye, PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul. They plan to have a 90-minute protest each day from Sunday to Thursday. Officials expect some 50 will join the protest.



The Korea Ski Association last week said only four alpine skiers -- two men and two women -- can compete at the Olympics, leaving five other national team members in anger and disappointment. Following the KSA's decision, some skiers questioned whether the selection process was clean.





Request to stage protest (Yonhap)

Among the five was Kyung Sung-hyun, who failed to earn the selection even though he had attended South Korea's Olympic team launch ceremony while wearing the national team uniform. Kyung then filed a court injunction against the KSA to suspend its Olympic team selection.Those who take part in the protest said they will don the national team uniform, which was given to them by the KSA, on the streets. (Yonhap)