N. Korean short track skater injured in training

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

North Korean short track speed skater Choe Un-song sustained a right leg injury in training on Friday.Choe took a bad spill and crashed hard into safety padding during his first training session at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, a sub-host city of all ice events during the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Choe was stretchered off the ice and taken to a nearby hospital. His right leg was heavily wrapped up as he was carried out of the arenaRaquel Nunes, press manager at Gangneung Ice Arena, said Choe's injury wasn't considered serious and added, "There are no broken bones. It's more a superficial injury."Nunes said Choe was undergoing more tests to further determine the extent of his physical condition.Choe is among 22 North Korean athletes set to participate in the first Winter Games in South Korea. (Yonhap)