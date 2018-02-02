N. Korean short track skater injured in training

Choe took a bad spill and crashed hard into safety padding during his first training session at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, a sub-host city of all ice events during the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
|(Yonhap)
Raquel Nunes, press manager at Gangneung Ice Arena, said Choe's injury wasn't considered serious and added, "There are no broken bones. It's more a superficial injury."
Nunes said Choe was undergoing more tests to further determine the extent of his physical condition.
Choe is among 22 North Korean athletes set to participate in the first Winter Games in South Korea. (Yonhap)