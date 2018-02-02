Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Prosecutors ask for arrest warrant for Booyoung chairman

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 2, 2018 - 20:12
  • Updated : Feb 2, 2018 - 20:12
Prosecutors on Friday filed for an arrest warrant for the head of a major construction and real estate business group on charges of tax evasion, embezzlement and breach of trust.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested the arrest warrant against Booyoung Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun. 

Lee Joong-keun
The prosecutors are looking into allegations that Lee is involved in a series of crimes, from tax-dodging to managing a slush fund.

The National Tax Service filed a complaint with the prosecution in April last year, after a tax probe into Booyoung and the chief.

The Fair Trade Commission, the state anti-trust watchdog, also requested a prosecution investigation into suspicions that Lee avoided regulations by falsifying ownership disclosure for companies run by his relatives.

Prosecutors are also looking into suspicions that he secretly transferred a slush fund worth some 270 billion won ($250 million) to an account in Cambodia.

Prosecutors said that it requested arrest warrants against two other former and incumbent senior group officials in connection with the case.

With some 22 trillion won in assets, Booyoung is the nation's 16th-largest conglomerate. It focuses on apartment construction and leisure facilities. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114