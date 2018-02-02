Prosecutors ask for arrest warrant for Booyoung chairman

BUSINESS

Lee Joong-keun

Prosecutors on Friday filed for an arrest warrant for the head of a major construction and real estate business group on charges of tax evasion, embezzlement and breach of trust.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested the arrest warrant against Booyoung Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun.The prosecutors are looking into allegations that Lee is involved in a series of crimes, from tax-dodging to managing a slush fund.The National Tax Service filed a complaint with the prosecution in April last year, after a tax probe into Booyoung and the chief.The Fair Trade Commission, the state anti-trust watchdog, also requested a prosecution investigation into suspicions that Lee avoided regulations by falsifying ownership disclosure for companies run by his relatives.Prosecutors are also looking into suspicions that he secretly transferred a slush fund worth some 270 billion won ($250 million) to an account in Cambodia.Prosecutors said that it requested arrest warrants against two other former and incumbent senior group officials in connection with the case.With some 22 trillion won in assets, Booyoung is the nation's 16th-largest conglomerate. It focuses on apartment construction and leisure facilities. (Yonhap)