Death toll from hospital fire in southern Korea rises to 40

MIRYANG, South Korea -- The death toll from a fire at a hospital in Miryang, a city in southeastern South Korea, rose to 40 after an elderly survivor died in a hospital on Friday, the local government said.
The 81-year-old man had been treated for pneumonia at a nearby hospital since the fire last Friday at Sejong Hospital in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province. He died around 1:10 a.m.
As of Friday, the number of people injured came to 151, three in critical condition, the local government said.
|(Yonhap)
Police will conduct an autopsy on him if the cause of his death is not verified.
The Miryang and South Gyeongsang governments plan to hold a joint memorial at three altars in the city on Saturday.
The fire gutted the ground floor of the hospital and sent toxic fumes raging through the six-story building. It marked the country's deadliest fire since 2008, when 40 workers were killed in a warehouse blaze in the city of Incheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)