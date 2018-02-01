Go to Mobile Version

Big Bang’s Seungri, Junkilla join forces with new Asia-based music label

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Feb 1, 2018 - 18:03
  • Updated : Feb 1, 2018 - 18:03
Big Bang’s Seungri and Korean music duo Junkilla have joined forces with Liquid State, an electronic dance music label newly launched by Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment.

According to an official statement released by Sony Music on Thursday, Seungri and Junkilla signed up with the new EDM label to be involved in music collaborations across the dance genre. Seungri has also been tapped as an ambassador to promote the label, along with Hong Kong’s Nicholas Tse and China’s Chris Lee. 


(Liquid State)

The budding EDM label, based in Hong Kong, said it aims to support emerging artists from the Asian region, which has seen EDM festivals skyrocket to record highs and the evolution of a vibrant local club scene, but also to take on board talent from all over the word. The EDM label will feature original content through the leading global record label expertise of Sony Music with Tencent Music Entertainment‘s powerhouse marketing and digital services including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music.

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, who has an enormous following in China, and big-name artists such as Chinese DJ Lizzy and Dubai duo Hollaphonic will also join the star-studded lineup, the agency announced. 

(lotus@heraldcorp.com)

