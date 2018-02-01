[PyeongChang 2018] Olympic Truce Wall to be unveiled next week

SPORTS

The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will unveil the Olympic Truce Wall that symbolizes the games' key theme of peace next week.The unveiling ceremony of the mural will be held at the PyeongChang Olympic Village on Feb. 5.The mural was designed by Korean artist Yi Je-seok, who was inspired by Pope Francis' message on peace, namely that building bridges, not walls encourages relations among people.The event will be attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, PyeongChang Winter Olympics Organizing Committee President Lee Hee-beom, and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan.The idea of an Olympic mural is inspired by ancient Greece, when conflicts were halted to allow safe travel to and from the original Olympic Games, a practice called an "Olympic Truce."The IOC has been setting up the monument since the 2006 Turin Winter Games to show its aim of inspiring peace through sport.The PyeongChang Olympics will kick off Feb. 9 for a 17-day run, and 2,925 athletes from 92 countries will compete for 102 gold medals.(Yonhap)