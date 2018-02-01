College student found dead after losing money on cryptocurrency

The victim’s mother found her son dead in his room Wednesday at 7:50 a.m., according to Busan Jin Police Station Thursday.
|A client looks at the electronic signboard of a cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul. (AP)
The student’s family claimed that the victim had originally earned upwards of 200 million won ($188,000) from his investment. Due to South Korean government‘s regulations to curb the heated market, however, the value of virtual currency dropped in late December, dealing a blow to the student’s investment.
As the victim showed signs of depression, he reportedly relied on prescribed sleeping medication.
Police said that he had been attending a high-ranked college as a second-year student. In the first semester of last year, he took medical leave from school, returning to his hometown Busan, where he started working as a social worker in October.
Police plan investigate the case further.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)