[Monitor] Advanced technology seeping into work

BUSINESS

One in 10 workers in South Korea have started to apply key technologies of the “fourth industrial revolution” such as artificial intelligence, big data and Internet of Things in their daily work, a survey by the Korea Employment Information Service showed.The survey also showed that men in their 30s and younger with a bachelors degree tend to make more use of advanced technologies.As the eight key technologies, the KEIS selected AI, big data, cloud, IoT, robotics, virtual reality, 3-D printers and drones.The use of these technologies differed by work description, with machineries sector using robotics and other automation technologies and AI. They also used VR in assembly works and safety training.Information and communications-related fields used AI, big data and cloud.Financial fields that manage assets and offer investment advises made use of big data and AI.Source: Korea Employment Information Service