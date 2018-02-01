Man found dead at Japanese Consulate General in Busan

NATIONAL

BUSAN -- A South Korean man in his 60s has been found dead at the Japanese Consulate General in Busan, police said Thursday.



According to the Busan Dongbu Police Station, an employee of the consulate general found the man, 62, hanged at a warehouse on its premises around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday when he entered it to make an inventory check.





This file photo from January 2017 shows the Japanese Consulate General in South Korea`s southeastern coastal city of Busan. (Yonhap)

The man is believed to have been dead around 17 days, police said. Closed-circuit TV footage taken from the consulate general showed him trespassing by entering over the consulate general's wall on Jan. 12 after police officers denied the man, who had been creating a disturbance, entry to its library.The police plan to conduct an autopsy to investigate the man's cause of death.The intruder had been living alone and had lost contact with his family since a divorce 20 years ago, the police said, adding that they are looking into why he intended to enter the Japanese Consulate General. (Yonhap)